Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Red Cross says Azerbaijan ordered it to leave the country

By REUTERS

The government of Azerbaijan has told the local office of the International Committee of the Red Cross that it will close its operations there, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based organization said on Wednesday.

"We have been made aware of the Azerbaijani government's intentions for the ICRC to close our delegation in Azerbaijan," spokesperson Ilaha Huseynova told Reuters. "We are currently in contact with authorities."

Azerbaijani officials were not immediately available for comment outside normal working hours.

One person wounded in criminal shooting in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:05 PM
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff cancels Qatar visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 07:45 PM
Justice Minister Yariv Levin begins proceedings to remove A-G
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 07:30 PM
Outgoing IDF chief of staff visits Hostage Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 06:18 PM
Smotrich meets US Treasury in DC to boost Israel-US economic ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 05:47 PM
Israel Police bust multi-million shekel drug den in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 05:04 PM
13-year-old in serious condition after being hit in Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:59 PM
Sa'ar speaks with UK counterpart David Lammy about ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:50 PM
IDF strikes suspects loading weapons onto vehicles in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:19 PM
Knesset plenum approves bill for regulating use of medical cannabis
By TAL SHALEV
03/05/2025 02:09 PM
Halevi, Zamir visit Western Wall, after transfer of title
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 02:03 PM
Greenland's prime minister: We do not want to be Americans
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:41 PM
Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:34 PM
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future talks
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 11:40 AM
IDF demolishes home of Jaffa light rail terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 10:54 AM