Red Cross says Azerbaijan ordered it to leave the country

The government of Azerbaijan has told the local office of the International Committee of the Red Cross that it will close its operations there, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based organization said on Wednesday.

"We have been made aware of the Azerbaijani government's intentions for the ICRC to close our delegation in Azerbaijan," spokesperson Ilaha Huseynova told Reuters. "We are currently in contact with authorities."

Azerbaijani officials were not immediately available for comment outside normal working hours.