Russian missile attack kills two, injures seven in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile struck a hotel in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih late on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring seven, emergency officials said.

Ukraine's Emergency Services, posting on the Telegram messaging app, also said 14 people had been rescued from the rubble of the building. They posted pictures of crews making their way through piles of rubble outside the hotel, one section of which was badly damaged. A crane was deployed to reach the upper levels of the building.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, wrote on Telegram that the missile had made a direct hit on the building, triggering a fire. He said more people could still be trapped under rubble and warned a new Russian strike was possible in the same area.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the three-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.