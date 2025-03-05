Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Justice Department opens University of California antisemitism probe

By REUTERS

The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the University of California system to determine if it allowed a hostile environment toward Jews on any of its 10 campuses during protests last year.

The department said on Wednesday it would examine whether a "pattern of discrimination" against Jewish Americans existed during the pro-Palestinian protests. The move is the latest by President Donald Trump's administration to probe universities where protests took place.

"This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional Antisemitism in our nation's universities," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. University of California spokesperson Stett Holbrook said the school was notified about the investigation and was "unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting everyone's civil rights."

The Justice Department did not specify the UC campuses being investigated. The main pro-Palestinian protests took place at UC sites in Los Angeles and Berkeley. There were allegations and incidents of antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias. In one of the most violent incidents, a mob attacked pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA. In late December, UC settled federal civil rights complaints of antisemitism and Islamophobia with the Education Department under former President Joe Biden.

Russian missile attack kills two, injures seven in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 11:48 PM
Delegation of released hostages meets with Trump at the White House
By WALLA!
03/05/2025 11:21 PM
One person wounded in criminal shooting in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:05 PM
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff cancels Qatar visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 07:45 PM
Red Cross says Azerbaijan ordered it to leave the country
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 07:15 PM
Outgoing IDF chief of staff visits Hostage Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 06:18 PM
Smotrich meets US Treasury in DC to boost Israel-US economic ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 05:47 PM
Israel Police bust multi-million shekel drug den in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 05:04 PM
13-year-old in serious condition after being hit in Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:59 PM
Sa'ar speaks with UK counterpart David Lammy about ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:50 PM
IDF strikes suspects loading weapons onto vehicles in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:19 PM
Knesset plenum approves bill for regulating use of medical cannabis
By TAL SHALEV
03/05/2025 02:09 PM
Greenland's prime minister: We do not want to be Americans
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:41 PM
Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:34 PM
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future talks
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 11:40 AM