US Senate confirms ex-Trump defense lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

The Republican-controlled US Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's former criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche to serve as Deputy Attorney General, the No. 2 role at the Justice Department.

Blanche was confirmed in a 52-46 vote, with all Democrats voting against his nomination.

As Deputy Attorney General, Blanche will be in charge of overseeing all 93 US Attorneys across the country, as well as the department's law enforcement components including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Blanche's former law partner Emil Bove, who worked with him to defend Trump against federal and state criminal charges, has been serving as Acting Deputy Attorney General until Blanche could be confirmed.