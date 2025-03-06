Jerusalem Post
US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership

By REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed to strengthen "dialog mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas" in a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the economic partnership between the two countries, the Treasury Department said.

"This is a critical time to shape a new strategic economic future for both countries, reinforcing American global leadership and Israel's role as a key economic partner," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"To advance shared economic interests, both sides agreed to strengthen dialog mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas, including economic policy, technology, and financial regulation," the department added.

