US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed to strengthen "dialog mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas" in a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the economic partnership between the two countries, the Treasury Department said.

"This is a critical time to shape a new strategic economic future for both countries, reinforcing American global leadership and Israel's role as a key economic partner," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"To advance shared economic interests, both sides agreed to strengthen dialog mechanisms to enhance collaboration in key areas, including economic policy, technology, and financial regulation," the department added.