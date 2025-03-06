Jerusalem Post
Katz suggests swap between activists on protest boats and Gaza residents

By AMICHAI STEIN

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz proposed that the IDF carry out a swap between a group of protesters who plan to travel in protest flotillas to the Gaza coast and the residents who wish to leave Gaza: "Whoever comes to demonstrate on the Gaza coast for the residents of Gaza - we will send him into Gaza and we will use the ships to evacuate residents from Gaza."

Defense Minister Israel Katz held a situation assessment discussion on Thursday with the participation of the head of Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet and other senior officials in the defense establishment.

Here, he reported the expected arrival of protest flotillas to the Gaza coast - and the IDF contacted the Defense Minister for instructions.

