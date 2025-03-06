Jerusalem Post
Israel allows limited amount of Muslims from West Bank to enter Temple Mount during Ramadan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 6, 2025 23:35

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the security establishment's recommendation to limit the number of Muslims from the West Bank who could visit the Temple Mount on Fridays through the month of Ramadan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced Thursday evening. 

A similar restriction was put in place last year.

According to the outline, men aged over 55, women aged over 50, and children younger than 12 will be permitted to visit the Temple Mount, the PMO added. 

Anyone visiting must also obtain a permit and a preliminary security assessment, and worshippers will only be allowed to enter through regulated crossings after a full security check prior to entering Israel, the PMO said. 

