Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services

By REUTERS

The discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War Two has disrupted morning traffic to and from Paris' bustling Gare du Nord train station, the French national railway company said on Friday. The disruption is affecting local metro lines, commuter rails and national and international trains, including Eurostar services.

"Due to the discovery last night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out near Paris Gare du Nord, traffic is interrupted to and from Gare du Nord," one of the network's train lines, the H Line, said in a post on messaging platform X. It said the move was requested by the Paris police.

The bomb was found 2.5 km (1.55 miles) from the train station, in the middle of the train tracks, the H line said. Train traffic would be disrupted until the de-mining operation was completed. French police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eurostar's website showed that at least four trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord Friday morning had been cancelled and advised travellers to reschedule their trips. The international train company did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Sections of Highway 90 in Dead Sea area closed due to flooding
By YANIR YAGNA
03/07/2025 08:42 AM
South Korea court cancels President Yoon's arrest warrant: Yonhap
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 07:06 AM
Govt forces clash with Assad regime supporters, gunfire in Latakia
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 06:22 AM
SpaceX Starship failure prompts diversions
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 04:00 AM
Macron sees French nuclear talks in first half of 2025
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 01:34 AM
Israel allows limited amount of Muslims to enter Temple Mount on Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2025 11:13 PM
Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia in next month and a half
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 10:30 PM
EU leaders voice support for Ukraine without Hungarian backing
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 09:45 PM
US discussions with Hamas were recent, Trump envoy says
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 08:28 PM
Witkoff heads to Saudi Arabia for meeting with Zelensky's chief of staff
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/06/2025 07:08 PM
Hamas warns if Israel military escalates, hostages may die
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 06:55 PM
Katz suggests swap between activists on protest boats and Gaza residents
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/06/2025 06:13 PM
IAF strikes suspects planting explosive devices near soldiers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2025 03:51 PM
Netanyahu, Lapid to meet for security update on Thursday
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/06/2025 02:51 PM
Eilat residents feel 4.3 magnitude earthquake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2025 02:13 PM