German union Verdi calls for 24-hour strike on Monday at Frankfurt Airport

By REUTERS

German trade union Verdi has called for employees in the public sector and ground handling services to hold a 24-hour strike at Frankfurt Airport - the country's largest - on Monday as part of a dispute over wages, it said in a statement.

The union, which is calling for an 8% wage increase, or at least an increase of 350 euros ($379.79) more per month, decided to call the warning strike after a second round of collective bargaining failed last month.

Employers have rejected the demands as unaffordable. Negotiations are due to continue later this month.

Frankfurt Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ohana apologizes to families of hostages for what happened at Knesset
By BENTZI RUBIN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2025 11:49 AM
Security Cabinet to discuss moving Gazans to different country
By ANNA BARSKY
03/07/2025 11:22 AM
Russia says minister discussed Iranian nuclear program with Tehran envoy
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 11:19 AM
Discovery of WW2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 10:06 AM
Sections of Highway 90 in Dead Sea area closed due to flooding
By YANIR YAGNA
03/07/2025 08:42 AM
South Korea court cancels President Yoon's arrest warrant: Yonhap
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 07:06 AM
Govt forces clash with Assad regime supporters, gunfire in Latakia
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 06:22 AM
SpaceX Starship failure prompts diversions
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 04:00 AM
Macron sees French nuclear talks in first half of 2025
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 01:34 AM
Israel allows limited amount of Muslims to enter Temple Mount on Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2025 11:13 PM
Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia in next month and a half
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 10:30 PM
EU leaders voice support for Ukraine without Hungarian backing
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 09:45 PM
US discussions with Hamas were recent, Trump envoy says
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 08:28 PM
Witkoff heads to Saudi Arabia for meeting with Zelensky's chief of staff
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/06/2025 07:08 PM
Hamas warns if Israel military escalates, hostages may die
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 06:55 PM