Rubio on Monday determined there are 9 wrongfully detained Americans in Venezuela

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday determined that there are nine wrongfully detained Americans in Venezuela, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, calling for their immediate release.

"It is unacceptable that the regime has arrested and jailed Americans under questionable circumstances and without respect for their rights," the spokesperson said.

"All Americans unjustly detained by the Maduro regime must be released immediately. The United States continues our efforts to secure the release of any remaining Americans unjustly detained by the regime in Venezuela."

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the government has previously accused some detained Americans of involvement in terrorist plots.