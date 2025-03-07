Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rubio on Monday determined there are 9 wrongfully detained Americans in Venezuela

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 7, 2025 23:35

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday determined that there are nine wrongfully detained Americans in Venezuela, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, calling for their immediate release.

"It is unacceptable that the regime has arrested and jailed Americans under questionable circumstances and without respect for their rights," the spokesperson said.

"All Americans unjustly detained by the Maduro regime must be released immediately. The United States continues our efforts to secure the release of any remaining Americans unjustly detained by the regime in Venezuela."

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the government has previously accused some detained Americans of involvement in terrorist plots.

Gene Hackman died of heart disease, suffered from advanced Alzheimer's
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 11:46 PM
Sharaa says will pursue "remnants" of Assad regime and bring them to tri
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 11:23 PM
Trudeau commended for condemning antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2025 10:24 PM
Trump: It is difficult dealing with Ukraine, may be easier with Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 07:33 PM
Ukraine foreign minister says he had 'constructive call' with US's Rubio
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 07:31 PM
IAF aircraft strikes several terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2025 05:41 PM
Iran says Trump policies on Tehran follow a pattern
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 04:53 PM
IOM says over 180 people missing after migrant boats capsize off Yemen
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 03:58 PM
UN chopper hit in S Sudan, killing one crew member and some soldiers
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 03:07 PM
Pope Francis faces long, fraught fight for recovery, doctors say
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 02:51 PM
New IDF chief Eyal Zamir tells hostage families he will return captives
By URI SELA
03/07/2025 02:25 PM
World Bank estimates reconstruction needs in Lebanon at $11 billion
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 01:25 PM
Zelensky calls for truce in air, at sea after massive Russian attack
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 12:18 PM
Kremlin says dialog with US on nuclear arms control is essential
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 12:09 PM