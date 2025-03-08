Toronto police seeking three suspects in pub shooting that injured 12

Toronto Police said early on Saturday they were searching for three male suspects in a shooting that injured at least 12 people at a pub in the Canadian city.

None of the injuries was life threatening, police posted on X, saying six of those injured had gunshot wounds.

The victims in the Friday night shooting were from their 20s to mid-50s, the post said. "Toronto Police is deploying all available resources to locate & arrest those responsible."

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow posted on X, adding that the police chief had assured her "all necessary resources have been deployed."