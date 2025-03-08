Hamas claims 'positive indicators' for new ceasefire talks with Israel

Hamas sees "positive indicators" for launching talks over the second phase of Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks, the Palestinian terrorist group's spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came after US officials held direct talks with Hamas in Doha about releasing more American hostages, The Jerusalem Post.

However, Israeli officials weren't overly enthusiastic about the talks.

On Tuesday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer told US hostage envoy Adam Boehler that Israel was not pleased with the talks between the US and Hamas in a "tense" conversation, Walla's Barak Ravid reported.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters that US President Donald Trump is trying to secure the release of 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. US President Donald Trump (R) meets with released hostage Eli Sharabi (L) in the Oval Office and holds a picture comparing Holocaust survivors to released hostages due to malnutrition, March 5, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/POTUS)

"Edan Alexander is very important to us. He is wounded, and he is a top priority. I hope we see good behavior [from Hamas] next week and that I can get there (to Qatar) and have good talks," Witkoff said. He also emphasized that any US national would be a priority for Trump.

Witkoff's statement to the press comes after Trump threatened Hamas leadership in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

Trump's threat to Hamas

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump wrote.

Witkoff insinuated that Trump's threat to Hamas should speed along the negotiations.

"The president's message yesterday to Hamas was that he was fed up. I wouldn't test the president... There will be consequences," he said. "It's time for Hamas to act responsibly, which it is not currently doing. Hamas has an opportunity to behave sensibly and do the right thing and then leave Gaza.

They will not be part of a future government in Gaza. If they understand this - they have a path to leave."

Reuters contributed to this report.