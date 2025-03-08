MK Tibi calls for investigation into video showing soldiers throwing car into ravine

Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi called for an investigation on Saturday after an unconfirmed video showed soldiers throwing a car into a ravine north of Hebron.

"This is what occupation looks like: soldiers stop a Palestinian driver and throw his vehicle into a valley in the village of Surif, north of Hebron."

כך נראה כיבוש: חיילים עוצרים נהג פלסטיני ומשליכים את רכבו לעמק ביישוב סוריף מצפון לחברון."This is what occupation looks like: soldiers stop a Palestinian driver and throw his vehicle into a valley in thevillage of Sorif, north of Hebron." pic.twitter.com/OzMQXyUd6z — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) March 8, 2025

The Israeli military has not issued a statement on the incident.