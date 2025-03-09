Jerusalem Post
30-year-old shot and killed at café in Zamir, Israel Police say

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed at a café in Zemir, Israel Police said in a statement on Saturday night.

Police have opened an investigation after receiving the report. According to the statement, medical officials said that the 30-year-old, a local resident of Zemir, was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in critical condition but was later pronounced dead after failed attempts of resuscitation.

The police are currently searching for suspects and collecting evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story.



