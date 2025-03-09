IDF forces to be tested for readiness on Sunday, explosions will be heard in the areas

Chief of Staff, Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered a surprise test for the IDF to test their readiness for possible infiltration scenarios into bases and positions, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.

The exercise, which is coordinated by the Operations Division in cooperation with the National Land Training Center and the IDF Comptroller, will simulate infiltration scenarios into the Ramat David base from different directions at the same time, in a surprise scenario.

There will be active movement of security forces and the air force during the test, the IDF warned. Sounds of explosions will also be heard in the area.

The Northern Command Sector will also be tested for readiness, operational discipline, and operational routine of the defense units in the north. The audit will be conducted by IDF Comptroller, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ofer Sari,g along with regular and reservist inspectors.