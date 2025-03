Police arrested the daughter of a Hamas operative residing in east Jerusalem after she had appended a note to a police car which read "we will win or die," "The Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades," along with "By God's command, we reap you and erase the illusions of your state," among other inscriptions.

Israel Police filed a plaintiff's statement ahead of filing an indictment against her, on charges of threatening to carry out terror activities and belonging to a terror organization.