Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Secret Service shoots armed man in confrontation near White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House in Washington, NBC News reported on Sunday. 

Local police on Saturday reported a “suicidal individual” who was possibly traveling to Washington from Indiana, as shared by the Secret Service.

A man matching the description was spotted on foot after agents had located his vehicle.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, shared in an X/Twitter statement on Sunday.

  

Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 02:39 PM
Around 50 soldiers suffer from food poisoning in base in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 01:51 PM
IDF strikes terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 11:58 AM
Orbit wins European satellite communications deal
By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
03/09/2025 11:32 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration near Dead Sea deemed false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 10:54 AM
Hamas says it held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 10:32 AM
China pledges more resources to support employment
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 09:36 AM
Ukraine's air defences down 73 of 119 Russian drones, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 09:26 AM
Israel police arrest daughter of Hamas operative in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 09:08 AM
Naval drills between Iran, Russia and China start on Monday
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 08:36 AM
Trump administration ends Iraq's waiver to buy Iranian electricity
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 08:09 AM
Rocket alerts heard in Holit due to IDF activity, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 07:12 AM
IDF to be tested for readiness, explosions will be heard in the areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 06:14 AM
30-year-old shot and killed at café in Zemer, Israel Police say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 04:39 AM
Hamas agrees to release more living hostages, ceasefire extension
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/08/2025 11:23 PM