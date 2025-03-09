US Secret Service shoots armed man in confrontation near White House

The US Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House in Washington, NBC News reported on Sunday.

Local police on Saturday reported a “suicidal individual” who was possibly traveling to Washington from Indiana, as shared by the Secret Service.

A man matching the description was spotted on foot after agents had located his vehicle.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, shared in an X/Twitter statement on Sunday.