Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment and tour within the security zone in Syria with the Northern Command commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin, the Commander of Division 210, Brigadier General Yair Falai, and other commanders, the IDF announced Sunday. IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir conducts situation assessment and tour of security zone in Syria, March 9, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the IDF Comptroller is currently conducting inspections to test soldiers’ readiness, discipline, and operational routine throughout the Northern Command.