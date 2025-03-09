Former hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari visit Hostage Square for the first time

Former hostages Romi Gonen and Emily Damari visited the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv for the first time on Saturday night, Damari said in a post on Instagram.

"Time is running out! Yesterday at 12 a.m., in the rehabilitation department of Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, Romi and I decided that we couldn't take it anymore," Damari wrote. "We left the hospital bed and went to the Hostage Square - for the first time. One square with so much strength, emotion, hope, and prayers. I want to thank everybody again for everything you have done for us."