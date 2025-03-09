Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari visit Hostage Square for the first time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former hostages Romi Gonen and Emily Damari visited the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv for the first time on Saturday night, Damari said in a post on Instagram.

"Time is running out! Yesterday at 12 a.m., in the rehabilitation department of Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, Romi and I decided that we couldn't take it anymore," Damari wrote. "We left the hospital bed and went to the Hostage Square - for the first time. One square with so much strength, emotion, hope, and prayers. I want to thank everybody again for everything you have done for us."



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Jordan says neighbors of Syria agree to step up campaign against IS
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 05:49 PM
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over nuclear deal
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 05:23 PM
Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducts tour, situation assessment in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 05:18 PM
Hamas says it may release US-Israeli hostage as part of talks
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 05:06 PM
IDF drone fired at Hezbollah terrorists attending Lebanese funeral
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 04:48 PM
Iraq has no immediate alternative to Iranian energy imports
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 04:48 PM
Syria forms committee to investigate clashes in coastal region
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 04:44 PM
US condemns violence in Syria, urges perpetrators to be held accountable
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 04:04 PM
Rubio to meet Saudi Crown Prince amid US-Saudi diplomatic push
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 03:17 PM
US Secret Service shoots armed man at White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 02:23 PM
Around 50 soldiers suffer from food poisoning in base in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 01:51 PM
IDF strikes terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 11:58 AM
Orbit wins European satellite communications deal
By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
03/09/2025 11:32 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration near Dead Sea deemed false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 10:54 AM
Hamas says it held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 10:32 AM