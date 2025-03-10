Israel's security forces arrested two residents of Nablus on suspicion of receiving terror funds from Hamas, the Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Monday.
Security forces arrest two suspects who received terror funds from Hamas
By REUTERS03/10/2025 07:49 AM
By REUTERS03/10/2025 02:10 AM
By REUTERS03/10/2025 02:06 AM
By REUTERS03/10/2025 12:57 AM
By REUTERS03/10/2025 12:52 AM
By REUTERS03/09/2025 11:53 PM
By REUTERS03/09/2025 11:12 PM
By REUTERS03/09/2025 10:17 PM
By REUTERS03/09/2025 08:43 PM
By REUTERS03/09/2025 05:49 PM