UK coastguard responds to ship collision off northeast coast

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 10, 2025 14:32

Britain's coastguard is responding to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off England's northeastern coast, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said on Monday.

"A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability. The incident remains ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

The alarm for the incident was raised at 0948 GMT.

The BBC reported that the oil tanker involved in the collision was on fire. Reuters could not immediately verify that report.

