Trump administration scraps over 80% of USAID programs, top diplomat Rubio says

By REUTERS

The Trump administration has closed more than 80% of programs and 5,200 contracts at the US Agency for International Development, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as his department concluded its review of the agency charged with dispensing overseas aid.

The cancellations were official following the State Department's six-week review, Rubio said in a post on his personal account on X on Monday.

They reflected contracts that "spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States," Rubio said.

"We intend for the remaining...programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department," he said, and thanked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk.

