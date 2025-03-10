Jerusalem Post
Greenland holds parliamentary election amid renewed US interest

By REUTERS

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, will hold a parliamentary election on March 11, with independence a key campaign theme after US President Donald Trump said he wants control over the world's biggest island.

Greenland became a formal territory of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953, with Copenhagen controlling foreign affairs, defense, and monetary policy. It has had the right to hold a referendum on independence since 2009, and some locals see the election as a chance to secede.

Polls show that a majority of Greenlanders favor political and economic independence from its former colonial ruler. However, views differ on the timing and the potential impact on living standards, with Denmark contributing just under $1 billion annually to the local economy.

The island has a rich but largely untapped supply of resources, including ample rare earth minerals.

Trump sees Greenland's strategic location as the shortest route from Europe to North America as vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

