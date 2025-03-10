Russia, US coordinating on Syria violence - report

Russia and the United States are coordinating efforts in regard to the escalation of violence in Syria, Russian media outlet TASS reported on Monday.

Russian Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, affirmed to reporters that the two countries are collaborating with each other ahead of a closed UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about clashes in Syria between loyalists of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad and the country's new Islamist rulers that have killed over 1,000 people, said that violence needs to end in the country as soon as possible.

Reuters contributed to this report.