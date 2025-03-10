Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia, US coordinating on Syria violence - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Russia and the United States are coordinating efforts in regard to the escalation of violence in Syria, Russian media outlet TASS reported on Monday.

Russian Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, affirmed to reporters that the two countries are collaborating with each other ahead of a closed UN Security Council meeting on Syria. 

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about clashes in Syria between loyalists of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad and the country's new Islamist rulers that have killed over 1,000 people, said that violence needs to end in the country as soon as possible.

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Witkoff demands deadline on Gaza hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 04:17 PM
Social media users report issues using X/Twitter
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 04:01 PM
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 03:44 PM
Greenland holds parliamentary election amid renewed US interest
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 03:16 PM
Trump administration scraps over 80% of USAID programs
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 03:11 PM
Gov't to vote on Levin's motion of no confidence in A-G in coming weeks
By TAL SHALEV
03/10/2025 02:08 PM
UK coastguard responds to ship collision off northeast coast
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 02:04 PM
London's Tower Bridge reopens after person climbs down from railings
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 02:01 PM
IDF Chief Zamir visits troops in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 01:36 PM
Russia expels British diplomat and spouse of UK diplomat for spying
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 10:01 AM
Security forces arrest two suspects who received terror funds from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 09:07 AM
Police arrest Palestinians after finding M16 in their possession
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 08:01 AM
Close advisor to Trump calls West Bank 'Samaria' in meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 07:53 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, South Korea says
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 07:49 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Betzet beach, Rosh Hanikra on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 06:46 AM