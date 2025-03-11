US transportation chief to meet with Boeing on safety efforts

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to visit a Boeing factory in Washington State on Thursday to ensure the US planemaker is maintaining the highest level of safety.

Duffy is traveling to Seattle with acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau as the Trump administration has vowed stringent oversight of Boeing following a January 2024 mid-air panel blowout on a new Alaska Airlines ALK.N 737 Boeing MAX 9.

Last month, Trump's nominee for deputy transportation secretary, Steve Bradbury, said more is needed. "We need to be tougher on Boeing. We need to be tougher on the industry," he said.