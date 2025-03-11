Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US transportation chief to meet with Boeing on safety efforts

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 11, 2025 02:22

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to visit a Boeing factory in Washington State on Thursday to ensure the US planemaker is maintaining the highest level of safety.

Duffy is traveling to Seattle with acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau as the Trump administration has vowed stringent oversight of Boeing following a January 2024 mid-air panel blowout on a new Alaska Airlines ALK.N 737 Boeing MAX 9.

Last month, Trump's nominee for deputy transportation secretary, Steve Bradbury, said more is needed. "We need to be tougher on Boeing. We need to be tougher on the industry," he said.

Rubio discusses Yemen, Syria and Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 12:35 AM
US military cancels climate change studies that Pentagon chief calls 'crap'
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 11:49 PM
IDF strikes drones, suspects in Gaza on Monday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 11:23 PM
Trump's Middle East envoy plans to meet with Putin in Moscow
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 11:20 PM
Pope Francis no longer faces immediate danger, responding to treatment
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 10:45 PM
Far Right MK Avi Moaz will not vote for budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 09:58 PM
Israeli warplanes strike vicinity of Syria's Daraa, Quneitra
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 09:47 PM
Trump to sign executive order on disaster relief on Monday
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 09:43 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will take military measures
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 08:48 PM
Marcio Rubio says Adam Boehler Hamas talks won't happen again
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 06:58 PM
Eyal Zamir orders soldiers' leave canceled due to increased tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 06:26 PM
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia, official says
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 05:12 PM
IDF intercept two groups of terrorists planting explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 05:09 PM
Holon robbers steal hundreds of thousands of shekels from vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 05:01 PM
Hamas condemns Israeli's non-commitment to withdraw from Philadelphi
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 04:58 PM