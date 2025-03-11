US and Ukraine to meet in Saudi Arabia after disastrous White House talks

US and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks aimed at mending ties and gauging if Ukraine is willing to make concessions under President Donald Trump's push to end Russia's war with Ukraine swiftly.

"We have to understand the Ukrainian position and just have a general idea of what concessions they'd be willing to make, because you're not going to get a ceasefire and an end to this war unless both sides make concessions," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday en route to Jeddah.

The top US diplomat will be joined by US national security adviser Mike Waltz when they meet with senior Ukrainian officials led by Andriy Yermak, a top Zelenskiy aide. Zelenskiy, who was in Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will not be joining the talks.