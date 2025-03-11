Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Australian surfer feared dead after shark attack, police say

By REUTERS

 A surfer is feared dead after being attacked by a shark in shallow water on a remote beach in Western Australia, police said on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man from Melbourne was reported missing on Monday after witnesses saw a struggle and heard screams at Wharton Beach, a remote area around 800 km (497 miles) from the state capital, Perth.

A surfboard with bite marks was later recovered from the beach.

Police believe the man was killed during the attack after failing to locate his body.

“The family has been notified. I suspect it will be a recovery of a body if we can find it,” Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said in an interview with Perth radio station 6PR on Tuesday.

Drone footage shot by a witness captured a shark swimming away from a large cloud of blood close to the shore, he added.

Israeli settlers set fire to cars in Palestinian village near Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 08:38 AM
Police arrest man who stole car and broke through checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 08:29 AM
Arrest warrant served for Philippines ex-President Duterte, government says
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:44 AM
IDF strikes equipment, regime weapons in southern Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 06:41 AM
Only seven countries met WHO air quality standards in 2024, data shows
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:16 AM
US and Ukraine to meet in Saudi Arabia after disastrous White House talks
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:06 AM
US judge says Musk's DOGE must release records on operations run in 'secrecy'
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 04:14 AM
Judge will not order Trump administration to restore canceled foreign aid contracts
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 02:48 AM
US transportation chief to meet with Boeing on safety efforts
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 02:21 AM
Rubio discusses Yemen, Syria and Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 12:35 AM
US military cancels climate change studies that Pentagon chief calls 'crap'
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 11:49 PM
IDF strikes drones, suspects in Gaza on Monday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 11:23 PM
Trump's Middle East envoy plans to meet with Putin in Moscow
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 11:20 PM
Pope Francis no longer faces immediate danger, responding to treatment
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 10:45 PM
Far Right MK Avi Moaz will not vote for budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 09:58 PM