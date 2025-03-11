Jerusalem Post
IDF eliminates several terrorists in Jenin, arrests senior member of terror group

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF eliminated a number of armed terrorists barricading themselves in a building in Jenin and arrested a senior member of a terrorist organization in the area, the army said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out jointly by IDF soldiers from the Duvdevan unit, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police officers.

The forces also destroyed two vehicles equipped with weapons primed to carry out attacks.

The army transferred the arrested terrorists and the confiscated weapons for further processing.



