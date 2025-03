The IDF killed three terrorists and arrested 35 wanted terrorists during an overnight operation in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Among the 35 terrorists that were arrested were Hamas-affiliated terrorists.

The IDF confiscated weapons they found when arresting the terrorists. IDF soldiers operating in the West Bank during overnight operations, March 11, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF arrested a terrorist in the Palestinian village of Azun after he led them to an explosive he planted in the area. The forces then neutralized the explosive.