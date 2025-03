The outgoing commander of Unit 8200, Yossi Shariel, said that he failed on October 7 when giving his goodbye speech to the soldiers he had commanded since 2021, Israeli media reported on Tuesday evening.

"I wish to leave in prayer, with forgiveness, with introspection, and with hope," Shariel said. "On October 7, the tablets of the covenant were shattered, the illusion of idyll was destroyed, paradise was broken, and the fragments were scattered in all directions."