Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Nevatim Air Force base

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim air force base earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that evening.

Zamir received an overview from the Israeli air force Commander Maj.-Gen Tomer Bar. During his visit, Bar discussed the capabilities of the air force deployed during the Israel-Hamas war. He was also briefed on the lessons that the air force learned from the October 7 attacks.

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim Air Force base, March 11, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim Air Force base, March 11, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We have an excellent air force, based on excellent soldiers and commanders, and on an outstanding air force commander who led the force to tremendous achievement," the chief of staff said.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
'I wish to part with forgiveness': Outgoing commander says he failed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 07:19 PM
Airstrike targets Houthi radars in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 06:40 PM
Israeli injured after terrorist threw stones at their vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 06:31 PM
Turkey cautiously optimistic about Syrian deal with Kurdish forces
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 05:26 PM
IDF kills three terrorists, arrests 35 in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 05:24 PM
More than 3,500 people have left Gaza via Rafah, says EU
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 04:47 PM
Man hit by train in Herzliya, causes delays in railway traffic
By MAARIV
03/11/2025 01:41 PM
Gunmen storm hotel in central Somalia, at least four killed
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 11:52 AM
IDF eliminates several terrorists in Jenin, arrests senior terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 11:05 AM
Siren testing to take place in Kfar Tapuah, Nofei Nehemia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 09:50 AM
Israeli settlers set fire to cars in Palestinian village near Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 08:38 AM
Australian surfer feared dead after shark attack, police say
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 07:52 AM
Arrest warrant served for Philippines ex-President Duterte, government says
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:44 AM
Only seven countries met WHO air quality standards in 2024, data shows
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:16 AM
US and Ukraine to meet in Saudi Arabia after disastrous White House talks
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 06:06 AM