Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Nevatim Air Force base

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim air force base earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that evening.

Zamir received an overview from the Israeli air force Commander Maj.-Gen Tomer Bar. During his visit, Bar discussed the capabilities of the air force deployed during the Israel-Hamas war. He was also briefed on the lessons that the air force learned from the October 7 attacks.

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim Air Force base, March 11, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We have an excellent air force, based on excellent soldiers and commanders, and on an outstanding air force commander who led the force to tremendous achievement," the chief of staff said.