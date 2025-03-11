Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Nevatim Air Force base

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim air force base earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that evening.
Zamir received an overview from the Israeli air force Commander Maj.-Gen Tomer Bar. During his visit, Bar discussed the capabilities of the air force deployed during the Israel-Hamas war. He was also briefed on the lessons that the air force learned from the October 7 attacks.
"We have an excellent air force, based on excellent soldiers and commanders, and on an outstanding air force commander who led the force to tremendous achievement," the chief of staff said.