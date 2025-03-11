A Syrian committee tasked with drafting a constitutional declaration for the country will present a draft to President Ahmed Sharaa for approval on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Syrian committee to present constitutional declaration to President Sharaa for approval
