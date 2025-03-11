US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler traveled to Iraq last month to push for the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Trump's hostage envoy visited Iraq to push to free kidnapped Princeton researcher, sources say
