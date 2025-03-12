US top diplomat Rubio welcomes Syrian deal with Kurdish forces

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington welcomed an agreement between the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s new government.

The SDF, which controls much of Syria's northeast, signed an agreement to join Syria's new state institutions, the Syrian presidency said on Monday.

"The United States welcomes the recently announced agreement between the Syrian interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate the northeast into a unified Syria," Rubio said in a statement.