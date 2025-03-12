Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US top diplomat Rubio welcomes Syrian deal with Kurdish forces

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 12, 2025 03:35

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington welcomed an agreement between the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s new government.

The SDF, which controls much of Syria's northeast, signed an agreement to join Syria's new state institutions, the Syrian presidency said on Monday.

"The United States welcomes the recently announced agreement between the Syrian interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate the northeast into a unified Syria," Rubio said in a statement.

Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 05:42 AM
Russian lawmaker says any Ukraine deal will be on Moscow's terms
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:53 AM
Ukrainian foreign minister informs European partners about 'milestone' talks with US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 03:46 AM
US House passes bill to avert government shutdown
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 12:02 AM
Trump's hostage envoy visited Iraq to push to free kidnapped Princeton researcher, sources say
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 11:18 PM
Nearly half of US Education Dept workforce expected to be cut
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 10:31 PM
Witkoff lands in Doha for negotiation talks between Israel, Hamas
By WALLA!
03/11/2025 09:44 PM
Syrian committee to present constitutional declaration to President Shar
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 09:40 PM
Trump says he will label violence against Tesla dealers terrorism
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 09:28 PM
Eyal Zamir visited the Nevatim Air Force base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 08:10 PM
'I wish to part with forgiveness': Outgoing commander says he failed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 07:19 PM
Airstrike targets Houthi radars in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 06:40 PM
Israeli injured after terrorist threw stones at their vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 06:31 PM
Turkey cautiously optimistic about Syrian deal with Kurdish forces
By REUTERS
03/11/2025 05:26 PM
IDF kills three terrorists, arrests 35 in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2025 05:24 PM