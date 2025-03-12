Jerusalem Post
Russian lawmaker says any Ukraine deal will be on Moscow's terms, not Washington's

By REUTERS

An influential Russian lawmaker, commenting on a ceasefire proposal agreed between US and Ukrainian officials, said on Wednesday that any deal would be on Moscow's terms, not Washington's.

"Russia is advancing (in Ukraine), and therefore it will be different with Russia," said Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, in a post on Telegram.

"Any agreements - with all the understanding of the need for compromise - on our terms, not on American. And this is not boasting, but understanding that real agreements are still being written there, at the front. Which they should understand in Washington, too."

