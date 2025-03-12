The captain of the Solong ship who was arrested after a collision with a tanker off the coast of England is a Russian national, the ship's owner Ernst Russ said on Wednesday.
Captain arrested in UK ship crash is Russian national, owner says
By REUTERS03/13/2025 08:54 AM
