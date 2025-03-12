Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, will deliver a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to Tehran, Iran's state media quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying on Wednesday.
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
