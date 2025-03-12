Jerusalem Post
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

By REUTERS

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, will deliver a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to Tehran, Iran's state media quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying on Wednesday.

Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 11:14 AM
Lebanese soldier detained in Israel released after four days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 09:55 AM
Russia's FSB says it thwarted attacks against military and officials
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 08:54 AM
IDF troops shoot at suspects who approached Gaza security zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 07:15 AM
Pope in stable condition, Vatican says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 06:29 AM
Pakistan train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 06:21 AM
Canada nominates new Ambassador to Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 05:20 AM
Israel-critic Daniel Davis denied role in National Intelligence
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 12:39 AM
Britain warns Iran sanctions could be reimposed
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:06 PM
Arab ministers agree to continue consultations with Trump envoy
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 07:21 PM
Blood shortage in Israel: MDA calls on the public for help
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 06:30 PM
Arab ministers to meet Witkoff in Qatar, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/12/2025 05:01 PM
Baloch insurgents say they killed 50 hostages after hijacking train
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:30 PM
Hostage families asks High Court to resume supply of electricity to Gaza
By URI SELA , BINI ASHKENAZI
03/12/2025 03:21 PM
Brussels summit welcomes first-ever Syrian government representative
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/12/2025 03:03 PM