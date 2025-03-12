Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Brussels summit welcomes first-ever Syrian government representative

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
Updated: MARCH 12, 2025 15:06

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani will attend a donor summit in Brussels on March 17, making it the first time a representative of the Syrian government has formally participated in the annual conference, a European official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid speculation over Syria’s participation in the summit, which is hosted by the European Union with the goal of “mobilizing international support for an inclusive, peaceful transition” in the war-torn country. While Syrian sources and two diplomats had initially suggested that interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa might make an appearance, the European official clarified that Sharaa was not expected to attend.

This year’s donor conference is the first to be held since the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December. In the past, the EU invited Syrian civil society representatives but did not extend official invitations to the Syrian state. Shibani’s presence therefore signals a notable shift in the international community’s approach to engaging with Syria’s interim government.      

Hostage families asks High Court to resume supply of electricity to Gaza
By URI SELA , BINI ASHKENAZI
03/12/2025 03:21 PM
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 02:45 PM
Canada to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 01:41 PM
Captain arrested in UK ship crash is Russian national, owner says
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:13 AM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Amnon Muchtar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:58 AM
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Melbourne ARC Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:33 AM
Plane carrying Philippine's Duterte to ICC has left Dubai, source says
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 10:32 AM
Iran says an Arab country will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 10:02 AM
Driver tries to break through checkpoint at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 08:47 AM
Putin's spy chief holds phone call with CIA director
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 08:16 AM
Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 05:42 AM
Russian lawmaker says any Ukraine deal will be on Moscow's terms
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:53 AM
Ukrainian foreign minister informs European partners about 'milestone' talks with US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 03:46 AM
US top diplomat Rubio welcomes Syrian deal with Kurdish forces
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 03:33 AM
US House passes bill to avert government shutdown
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 12:02 AM