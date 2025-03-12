Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage families asks High Court to resume supply of electricity to Gaza

By URI SELA, BINI ASHKENAZI

Some 50 hostage family members petitioned the High Court of Justice against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy Minister Eli Cohen in the demand that they cancel or alter the decision to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. 

Arab ministers to meet Witkoff in Qatar, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/12/2025 05:01 PM
Baloch insurgents say they killed 50 hostages after hijacking train
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:30 PM
Additional lion cub rescued from a hole near Bedouin Negev Town
By WALLA!
03/12/2025 04:27 PM
Brussels summit welcomes first-ever Syrian government representative
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/12/2025 03:03 PM
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 02:45 PM
Canada to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 01:41 PM
Captain arrested in UK ship crash is Russian national, owner says
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:13 AM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Amnon Muchtar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:58 AM
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Melbourne ARC Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:33 AM
Iran says an Arab country will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 10:02 AM
Driver tries to break through checkpoint at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 08:47 AM
Putin's spy chief holds phone call with CIA director
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 08:16 AM
Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 05:42 AM
Russian lawmaker says any Ukraine deal will be on Moscow's terms
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:53 AM
Ukrainian foreign minister informs European partners about 'milestone' talks with US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 03:46 AM