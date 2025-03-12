Jerusalem Post
Arab foreign ministers to meet Witkoff in Qatar, source tells 'Post'

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: MARCH 12, 2025 17:02

Several Arab foreign ministers will meet with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in Qatar to discuss the Gaza reconstruction issue, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post.

Baloch insurgents say they killed 50 hostages after hijacking train
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:30 PM
Additional lion cub rescued from a hole near Bedouin Negev Town
By WALLA!
03/12/2025 04:27 PM
Hostage families asks High Court to resume supply of electricity to Gaza
By URI SELA , BINI ASHKENAZI
03/12/2025 03:21 PM
Brussels summit welcomes first-ever Syrian government representative
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/12/2025 03:03 PM
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 02:45 PM
Canada to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 01:41 PM
Captain arrested in UK ship crash is Russian national, owner says
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:13 AM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Amnon Muchtar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:58 AM
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Melbourne ARC Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:33 AM
Iran says an Arab country will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 10:02 AM
Driver tries to break through checkpoint at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 08:47 AM
Putin's spy chief holds phone call with CIA director
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 08:16 AM
Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 05:42 AM
Russian lawmaker says any Ukraine deal will be on Moscow's terms
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:53 AM
Ukrainian foreign minister informs European partners about 'milestone' talks with US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 03:46 AM