Israel receives sign of life of Gaza hostage Avinatan Or - report

Israel received a sign of life of Avinatan Or from former hostages who were held in refugee camps in central Gaza, N12 revealed for the first time on Wednesday evening.

His family has previously said that they've received multiple signs of life from Or, but none since the spring of 2024.

Or is among the remaining 59 hostages that are still being held in Gaza.

Avinatan and Noa's kidnapping

Or was kidnapped on October 7 from the Nova music festival, alongside his girlfriend, rescued hostage Noa Argamani. Freed hostage Noa Argamani speaks at President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem, December 10, 2024 (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

He was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction.

Argamani was seen in a video, showing her kidnapping, screaming for her boyfriend while surrounded by a dozen Hamas terrorists on the back of a motorcycle.

According to Argamani, during her speech at the Novam Music Festival Exhibition in January, Hamas terrorists found them in their car as they were trying to escape. The terrorists approached the car and grabbed her, separating the couple.

That was the last time they saw each other.