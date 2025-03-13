Canada nominates new Ambassador to Syria

Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum "has been nominated to serve concurrently as non-resident Ambassador to Syria," Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced in a joint statement.

"Restoring Canada’s diplomatic presence in Syria will help promote engagement with regional and international actors – including the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, and other diplomatic missions – to support peace and political stabilization in the country and beyond," the statement read.

"Canada reaffirms its commitment to support a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political transition that reflects the country’s ethnic and religious diversity. We call on all parties to prioritize the work toward de-escalation and national reconciliation and prevent the country from descending into fragmentation and violence," the statement continued.

The Canadian Government also quoted Canada's Special Envoy for Syria, Omar Alghabra, as saying, "Canada can play a meaningful role in enabling Syrians to build an inclusive country that respects all of its citizens. We also can help prevent Syria from falling into chaos and instability. Today’s announcement is a response to the needs of Syrians and Syrian civil society. I am optimistic about Syrians’ ability to chart a bright future for all Syrians."