Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Canada nominates new Ambassador to Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum "has been nominated to serve concurrently as non-resident Ambassador to Syria," Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced in a joint statement.

"Restoring Canada’s diplomatic presence in Syria will help promote engagement with regional and international actors – including the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, and other diplomatic missions – to support peace and political stabilization in the country and beyond," the statement read.

"Canada reaffirms its commitment to support a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political transition that reflects the country’s ethnic and religious diversity. We call on all parties to prioritize the work toward de-escalation and national reconciliation and prevent the country from descending into fragmentation and violence," the statement continued.

The Canadian Government also quoted Canada's Special Envoy for Syria, Omar Alghabra, as saying, "Canada can play a meaningful role in enabling Syrians to build an inclusive country that respects all of its citizens. We also can help prevent Syria from falling into chaos and instability. Today’s announcement is a response to the needs of Syrians and Syrian civil society. I am optimistic about Syrians’ ability to chart a bright future for all Syrians."

Israel-critic Daniel Davis denied role in National Intelligence
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 12:39 AM
Britain warns Iran sanctions could be reimposed
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:06 PM
Arab ministers agree to continue consultations with Trump envoy
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 07:21 PM
Blood shortage in Israel: MDA calls on the public for help
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 06:30 PM
Arab ministers to meet Witkoff in Qatar, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/12/2025 05:01 PM
Baloch insurgents say they killed 50 hostages after hijacking train
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 04:30 PM
Hostage families asks High Court to resume supply of electricity to Gaza
By URI SELA , BINI ASHKENAZI
03/12/2025 03:21 PM
Brussels summit welcomes first-ever Syrian government representative
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/12/2025 03:03 PM
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 02:45 PM
Canada to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 01:41 PM
Captain arrested in UK ship crash is Russian national, owner says
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:13 AM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Amnon Muchtar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:58 AM
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Melbourne ARC Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 10:33 AM
Driver tries to break through checkpoint at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 08:47 AM
Putin's spy chief holds phone call with CIA director
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 08:16 AM