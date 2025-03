Pope Francis is in stable condition, with an X-ray confirming improvements over recent days, the Holy See Press Office announced on Wednesday night.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent his well wishes to Pope Francis on Thursday morning stating "Pope Francis is in the hearts and prayers of my family and of the more than 50 million Catholics in the United States" as the Pope marked the 12th anniversary since his election by the College of Cardinals on March 13, 2013.