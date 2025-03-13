Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would put a 200% wine tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of EU countries if the bloc did not remove its tariff on whiskey.

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US"

Kremlin aide says 30-day ceasefire idea for Ukraine needs reworking, RIA reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 03:03 PM
Russia rejects ceasefire proposal with Ukraine
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 02:27 PM
Meta to test community notes in US from March 18
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:19 PM
Syria retains Islamic jurisprudence as main basis of law
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:06 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, Viktor Orban staff says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 12:04 PM
Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 11:14 AM
Russia's FSB says it thwarted attacks against military and officials
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 08:54 AM
IDF troops shoot at suspects who approached Gaza security zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 07:15 AM
Pope in stable condition, Vatican says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 06:29 AM
Pakistan train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 06:21 AM
Canada nominates new Ambassador to Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 05:20 AM
Israel-critic Daniel Davis denied role in National Intelligence
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 12:39 AM
Britain warns Iran sanctions could be reimposed
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 11:06 PM
Arab ministers agree to continue consultations with Trump envoy
By REUTERS
03/12/2025 07:21 PM
Blood shortage in Israel: MDA calls on the public for help
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2025 06:30 PM