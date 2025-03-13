Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would put a 200% wine tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of EU countries if the bloc did not remove its tariff on whiskey.

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US"