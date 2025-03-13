Witkoff proposes new hostage release outline involving 50 day ceasefire

Following US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Qatar, a new outline for an updated hostage-ceasefire proposal is on the table, a source familiar with the details told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

As part of the proposed outline, Hamas would release around five living hostages as well as the bodies of dead hostages. In exchange, Israel would allow a 50-day ceasefire.

During this 50 day period - which would end on April 20 - discussions would be carried out regarding the continuation of the deal.

The source told the Post that they are "optimistic that agreements can be reached."