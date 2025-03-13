Reports state Ben-Gvir to return to government, Otzma Yehudit denies

Senior political sources reported that Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to return to the government next week, Ynet first reported on Thursday.

According to Ynet's sources, talks are underway regarding the return of former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the government.

Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, however, immediately denied the reports, saying it was "devoid of any basis."

"Contrary to the statements from political sources, there is no agreement on returning to the government."

"We will return to the government only when the government returns to functioning as a right-wing government that defeats Hamas and returns the hostages by force, and does not beg Hamas to agree to continuing a reckless deal."