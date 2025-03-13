Jerusalem Post
Reports state Ben-Gvir to return to government, Otzma Yehudit denies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Senior political sources reported that Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to return to the government next week, Ynet first reported on Thursday.

According to Ynet's sources, talks are underway regarding the return of former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the government. 

Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, however, immediately denied the reports, saying it was "devoid of any basis."

"Contrary to the statements from political sources, there is no agreement on returning to the government."

"We will return to the government only when the government returns to functioning as a right-wing government that defeats Hamas and returns the hostages by force, and does not beg Hamas to agree to continuing a reckless deal."

Druze sheikhs to be allowed into Israel from Syria to visit shrine
By AMIR BOHBOT
03/13/2025 06:17 PM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin Thursday night - Politico
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:57 PM
Likud and New Hope-United Right to continue merger
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 05:56 PM
US House panel opens investigation into fatal jet helicopter collision
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:41 PM
IDF to demolish house of terrorist who carried out 2024 bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 05:30 PM
Kremlin says no agreement yet on Putin phone call with Trump, Ifax reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:06 PM
IAF strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 04:31 PM
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow for Ukraine talks, source says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 04:20 PM
Kremlin aide says 30-day ceasefire idea for Ukraine needs reworking, RIA reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 03:03 PM
Russia rejects ceasefire proposal with Ukraine
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 02:27 PM
Meta to test community notes in US from March 18
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:19 PM
Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:17 PM
Syria retains Islamic jurisprudence as main basis of law
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:06 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, Viktor Orban staff says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 12:04 PM
Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 11:14 AM