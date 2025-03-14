Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to military obstruction charges

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for leaking classified US national security documents online, was sentenced by a military judge to a dishonorable discharge on Thursday after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

Teixeira, 23, was sentenced by a judge at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts after he entered a plea pursuant to a deal that called for him to serve no additional time in custody, bringing an end to court-martial proceedings that began this week.

The military charges were filed last year following what US authorities say was one of the largest leaks of classified documents in years, including some related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sentence imposed by Military Judge Colonel Vicki Marcus was confirmed by an Air Force spokesperson. A representative for Teixeira's family confirmed the plea deal.

He can still appeal. His attorney, Lieutenant Colonel Bradley Poronsky, on Monday argued the obstruction charges violated Teixeira's right to not be prosecuted twice for the same offense, after the US Department of Justice prosecuted him following his April 2023 arrest.