Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to military obstruction charges

By REUTERS

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for leaking classified US national security documents online, was sentenced by a military judge to a dishonorable discharge on Thursday after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

Teixeira, 23, was sentenced by a judge at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts after he entered a plea pursuant to a deal that called for him to serve no additional time in custody, bringing an end to court-martial proceedings that began this week.

The military charges were filed last year following what US authorities say was one of the largest leaks of classified documents in years, including some related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sentence imposed by Military Judge Colonel Vicki Marcus was confirmed by an Air Force spokesperson. A representative for Teixeira's family confirmed the plea deal.

He can still appeal. His attorney, Lieutenant Colonel Bradley Poronsky, on Monday argued the obstruction charges violated Teixeira's right to not be prosecuted twice for the same offense, after the US Department of Justice prosecuted him following his April 2023 arrest.

White House transfers FBI senior staff background checks to Pentagon
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 12:34 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons production facility in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 08:30 PM
Trump expresses confidence that US will annex Greenland
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 07:35 PM
Reports state Ben-Gvir to return to government, Otzma Yehudit denies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 06:15 PM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin Thursday night - Politico
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:57 PM
US House panel opens investigation into fatal jet helicopter collision
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:41 PM
IDF to demolish house of terrorist who carried out 2024 bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 05:30 PM
Kremlin says no agreement yet on Putin phone call with Trump, Ifax reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 05:06 PM
IAF strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2025 04:31 PM
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow for Ukraine talks, source says
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 04:20 PM
Kremlin aide says 30-day ceasefire idea for Ukraine needs reworking, RIA reports
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 03:03 PM
Russia rejects ceasefire proposal with Ukraine
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/13/2025 02:27 PM
Meta to test community notes in US from March 18
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:19 PM
Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:17 PM
Syria retains Islamic jurisprudence as main basis of law
By REUTERS
03/13/2025 02:06 PM