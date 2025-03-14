US influencer who snatched baby wombat leaves Australia after outcry

An American influencer who uploaded a video of her grabbing a baby wombat, triggering widespread outrage, has left Australia.

Sam Jones, who describes herself as an "outdoor enthusiast and hunter," posted the now-deleted video to her 92,000 Instagram followers from an unknown location in Australia.

It showed her picking up the baby wombat from the side of a road as it struggled and hissed and the animal's distressed mother ran after it. Jones later put the wombat back down.

Wombats are a marsupial found only in Australia and a protected species.

Jones has left the country, a person familiar with the situation who declined to be named said on Friday, a day after the interior ministry said it was reviewing whether Jones' had breached the conditions of her visa.