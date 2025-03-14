Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu files police complaint against former Shin Bet head Argaman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 14, 2025 11:10

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a complaint with Israel Police following former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman's warning that he would unveil unspecified "secrets" relating to the prime minister in a Channel 12 interview on Thursday evening.

In his interview, Argaman said he had yet to reveal certain incriminating information because he wishes "to preserve the significance of the relationship between the head of the Shin Bet and the prime minister," amid reports of a breakdown in communication and trust between Netanyahu and Argaman's successor, Ronen Bar.

Following the interview, Netanyahu made an unprecedented accusation at the Shin Bet, claiming that Bar and his organization are conducting a "campaign of blackmail" against the prime minister.



