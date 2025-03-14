Jerusalem Post
IDF identifies, strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF identified and struck several terrorists who attempted to plant explosive devices near Israeli troops operating in Gaza, the military reported on Friday morning. 

Police arrest suspects allegedly involved in attack near settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 03:35 PM
G7 make no mention of two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:26 PM
G7 points finger at Iran's use of arbitrary arrests, assassinations
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:23 PM
Armenian PM Pashinyan briefs Putin on draft peace deal with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:20 PM
Somaliland FM says no talks with anyone on Palestinian resettlement
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 01:58 PM
Freed hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen to be honored at Maccabi TA game
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 12:25 PM
Blast in northwestern Pakistan mosque injures local Islamist party leader and two children
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 11:42 AM
Ukraine begins forming team to develop ways to monitor possible ceasefire, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 11:34 AM
Israeli child seriously injured in West Bank car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 10:33 AM
Finnish court convicts Russian man of Ukraine war crimes
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 10:07 AM
Ukrainian drones struck two Russian gas compressor stations
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 09:59 AM
IDF detains over 100 in West Bank counterterrorism operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 09:13 AM
US influencer who snatched baby wombat leaves Australia after outcry
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 06:18 AM
China, Iran, Russia kick off talks in Beijing over Iran's nuclear issues
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 06:10 AM
EU's Kallas: Most likely will Russia accepts ceasefire with conditions
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 02:47 AM